Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Curo Group reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 282.95%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CURO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Curo Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 355,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 3.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In other news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,083,322 shares of company stock worth $27,144,915. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

