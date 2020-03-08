CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $151.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 44.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $151.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 92,337,353 coins and its circulating supply is 88,337,353 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org.

