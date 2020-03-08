CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.29 Billion

Brokerages expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to announce $63.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.81 billion to $67.05 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $61.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $259.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.63 billion to $272.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $268.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $251.80 billion to $285.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $64.15 on Friday. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.