Databroker (DTX) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Databroker has a market cap of $1.75 million and $8,929.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Databroker token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.