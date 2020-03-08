Datawallet Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $467,158.00 and $74,546.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Exmo, Bibox and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Exmo, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.