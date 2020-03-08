DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.46 million and $4,293.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Kucoin, RightBTC, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

