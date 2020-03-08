DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 124% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $8,648.00 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

