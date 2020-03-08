Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00009100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,520,055 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

