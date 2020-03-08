Desire 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,667.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Desire has a market capitalization of $15,903.00 and $5,667.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

