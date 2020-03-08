Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Dether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $185,935.00 and approximately $299.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.