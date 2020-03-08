Deutsche eMark Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $68,516.00 and $6.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

