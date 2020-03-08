DeVault Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $99,338.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 215,486,641 coins and its circulating supply is 181,508,590 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

