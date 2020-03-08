Diamond Price Hits $0.17 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Diamond has a total market cap of $572,840.00 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 58% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002350 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,434,664 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

