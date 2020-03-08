Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $336.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004101 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004511 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

