Dimension Chain Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $58.68 million and $1.36 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002628 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

