Distil (LON:DIS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Distil’s ranking:

Shares of DIS traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.85 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. Distil has a 1 year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.20 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

