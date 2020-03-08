Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 160 ($2.10).

DC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Dixons Carphone stock opened at GBX 108.10 ($1.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67. Dixons Carphone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.