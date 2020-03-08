DopeCoin Price Up 25.8% This Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $234,165.00 and $4,246.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.