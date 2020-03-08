Dragon Coins Trading Down 35.5% This Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $55,312.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

