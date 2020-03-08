Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,800 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $37.50 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,768 over the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

