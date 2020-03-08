Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 277,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

LSCC stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

