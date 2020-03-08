Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Cutera worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 48,184.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cutera by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 132,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Cutera by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $334.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.24. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

A number of analysts have commented on CUTR shares. ValuEngine cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 23,855 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $575,621.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,015.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

