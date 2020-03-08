Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 144.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,370 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 212,079 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WY stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -241.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Argus upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.