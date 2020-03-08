Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 249,900 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 606.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Everi worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 6,866,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 68,667 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Everi Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

