Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Colfax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Colfax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colfax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

