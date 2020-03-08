Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 199,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Recro Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 635.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPH stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Recro Pharma Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $240.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.11.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Research analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REPH. ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

