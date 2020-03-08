Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 156,000 Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,161,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,957 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,870,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,465,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $30.25 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,743.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 29,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $999,689.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,615.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,556,149 shares of company stock worth $667,292,042.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.