Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,842 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,311,000 after buying an additional 889,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,352,000 after buying an additional 285,248 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after buying an additional 499,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,416,625. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

