Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPX worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPX by 1,663.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPX by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. SPX Corp has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.75 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

