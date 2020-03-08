Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sapiens International worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 485,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 299,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 124,852 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.