Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Pool worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pool by 24.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pool by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

Pool stock opened at $224.91 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $154.16 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

