Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 155.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cedar Fair worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,290,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

NYSE:FUN opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.43%.

In other news, CEO Richard Zimmerman purchased 5,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Also, Director John M. Scott III purchased 1,300 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,854.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,470 shares of company stock worth $734,251. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

