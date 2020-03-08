Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,310 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 133,699 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,193,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 326,068 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INN shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

