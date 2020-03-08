Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Yeti worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yeti alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Yeti from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Yeti’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,021,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.