Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Kornit Digital worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 516.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $39.12 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 326.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.