Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $5.51 Million in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 971,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 127,836 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $5,725,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 237,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

APTO stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

