Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Vicor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Vicor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,920,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vicor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 253,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $43.59 on Friday. Vicor Corp has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.03 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $99,143.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,189.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $259,744. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

