Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,694 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.