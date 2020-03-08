Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 247,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,105,800 shares of company stock worth $43,901,350. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

