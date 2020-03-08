Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Roku by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.48.

Shares of ROKU opened at $102.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,016 shares of company stock worth $30,405,082 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

