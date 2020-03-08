Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 28,457 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,457 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

