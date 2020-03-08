Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 30,686 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,686 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $4,315,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $2,763,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3,312,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. SunTrust Banks raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

BLD stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

