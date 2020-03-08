Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $6.31 Million Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Woodmark stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWD. Sidoti raised American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

