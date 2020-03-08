Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 223,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,069,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $747.76 million, a P/E ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

