Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 786.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 250.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $323,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $130.19 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

