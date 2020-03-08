Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159,684 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,928,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,858 shares of company stock worth $10,790,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Cfra lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.