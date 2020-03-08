DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.0693

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $295,532.00 and approximately $1,391.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

