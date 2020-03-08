Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Stephens started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

