EBCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $500,150.00 and $2,416.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

