EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Capitalization Tops $38,501.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $38,501.00 and $5.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

